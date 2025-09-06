Leoncavallo, corteo tra violenza e provocazioni: bersagliati Polizia e Giorgia Meloni





Man, the main protest for Leoncavallo is off and running. I mean, we’re talking tens of thousands—yeah, you read that right—showing up after the eviction back on August 21st. One of the organizers, megaphone in hand, basically yelled out how massive the turnout is. Up front? A banner screaming “Giù le mani dalla città” (“Hands off the city”). Right behind it, the Leoncavallo Antifascist Moms, marching like total legends.





The crowd’s this wild, snaking mass making its way down Viale Majno, then looping around the city all the way to Porta Romana. From there, they’re aiming for the city center. The plan? Hit Piazza Duomo. But yeah, not so fast—the cops sent out a notice this morning saying nope, the parade ends a couple hundred meters earlier at Piazza Fontana. (And yeah, there’s video. Obviously.)

Meanwhile, surprise move—a hundred or so folks just randomly popped up outside the building on Via Watteau that got cleared out in August. Now they’re headed to the Central Station. Gotta love the energy. #leoncavallo

And get this—among the crowd, you’ve got Bebo Storti, Paolo Rossi, Claudio Bisio, Gigi Alberti, Antonio Catania, and Renato Sarti. Comedy royalty, seriously. They’re even carrying a banner with “The Comedians,” which was the title of Gabriele Salvatores’ show that killed it back in ‘85.

Storti didn’t mince words: “It’s important to show up for Leoncavallo and call out the disgusting thing they did”—meaning the eviction. He’s like, “Why’d they do it?” He points out there was already some negotiation going on, but then Piantedosi (that’s the minister, if you somehow missed the drama) just decided to shut it down with the cops. Pure politics, nothing less.

And yeah, the government’s catching plenty of flak. Someone whipped out a banner that basically spells it out: “Let’s bring down Meloni’s neo-fascist government.” Signed by the Italian Marxist-Leninist Party, Lombardy committee. And just for kicks, they threw in a picture of Meloni as Mussolini. Subtle, right?



